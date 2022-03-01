Watch Mastodon's Brann Dailor nail a killer Rob Halford impression covering Judas Priest's Screaming For Vengeance

We all knew that multi-talented Mastodon man Brann Dailor can sing, but hot damn, it turns out that the 46-year-old drummer can really sing.



That's our hot take after watching the Atlanta-based sticksman nail a pitch-perfect impression of metal god Rob Halford in the latest webisode from Two Minutes To Late Night mainman Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds), who's kept us royally entertained over the past couple of years by assembling virtual supergroups to tackle classic rock and metal songs, and has pulled off another triumph with a blazing cover of Judas Priest anthem Screaming For Vengeance.

This time around the Bedroom Covers band features Dailor on lead vocals, Anthrax’s Jonathan Donais and Dethklok’s Nili Brosh on guitar, Municipal Waste/Cannibal Corpse man Phil 'LandPhill' Hall on bass, and the legendary Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel/Dethklok) on drums, with Olds chipping in on additional guitar and vocals.

Previous TMTLN jams have seen members of Tool, Coheed and Cambria, Mastodon, Primus and Mutoid Man unite to cover Rush’s Anthem, Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe front a punk cover of Prince’s I Would Die 4 U, Mastodon, Baroness, Kvelertak and Darkest Hour men team up for a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s 1981 classic Over The Mountain and former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman cover Fleetwood Mac’s You Make Loving Fun with pals from Mastodon, Baroness, Lucifer and Mutoid Man.

Keep 'em coming Gwarsenio.