Watch Master Of Puppets performed in the style of Phil Collins, Queen, JS Bach and Harry Styles

Mustachioed musical maverick Anthony Vincent is a man of many talents, as he has proven time and time again. Ever wondered how Adele’s mega-ballad Hello might sound as a rock anthem, or Foo Fighters’ Everlong as a smooth jazz standard, or how Nirvana, Limp Bizkit or My Chemical Romance might have covered Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U? Well, friend, Anthony Vincent has your back, which is just part of the reason that the man has 3.47 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, and ‘Metal Hammer Golden God winner 2015’ on his CV.

But, oh boy, we can’t even begin to imagine the state of the maestro’s mentions/YouTube comments when word gets out that he’s just covered deathless Metallica classic Master Of Puppets in the style of Phil Collins, Culture Club, The Weeknd, Daft Punk and - oh Anthony, really? - former One Direction pin-up Harry Styles.

Haters gonna hate.

In case you hadn’t noticed, the real Metallica have been fairly busy of late, promoting not just the 30th anniversary of their all-conquering self-titled fifth album but also the release of its freshly-minted companion piece, The Metallica Blacklist. And that’s before they start the preparations for their own 40th anniversary celebrations. But drummer Lars Ulrich insists that the group are “so rejuvenated.”

“It's way too early to talk about a record or a timeline or anything,” the drummer warns fans. “But we're staying busy. And it's exciting to just think of the possibilities.”