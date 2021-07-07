Watch this outrageously impressive medley of Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U in the style of My Chem, Limp Bizkit and more

If you're not familiar with Olivia Rodrigo, here's what you need to know: she's the youngest solo artist in UK chart history to achieve an Official Chart Double position (landing at Number 1 on the singles and albums charts in the same week). She writes spunky bubblegum indie pop about moving on from disappointing ex-lovers. Oh, and her album Sour racked up a giant 51,000 chart sales in its first week alone, making it the biggest opening record of the year so far – even eclipsing Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight.

Basically, she's a pretty big deal – and if you haven't noticed, she's kind of everywhere right now.

Enter Anthony Vincent, the moustached multi-talented virtuoso who's made a name for himself by reconstructing songs into any genre or artistic style he pleases. Vincent, aka The Ten Second Man, has covered Rodrigo's punchy sing-a-long anthem Good 4 U in a whopping 20 styles, making one impressive – if slightly confusing – listen.

Vincent starts off by mimicking Rodrigo's stylish pop panache before upping the tempo, adding riffs and a deeper vocal pitch to channel Machine Gun Kelly and Blink-182. Following the punk trio, he sails through the sounds of Aerosmith (whilst digitally enlarging his mouth to honour Steven Tyler's famously ample gob), as well as Jinjer, Nirvana, Limp Bizkit, Katy Perry, My Chemical Romance, Avenged Sevenfold and more. There's also a snippet in the style of a corny 80s movie soundtrack and another of Vincent performing in a pair of skimpy leopard-print skivvies. Clearly, a man of diverse taste.

If you're one of the few people on the planet to be avoiding the Rodrigo wave, there are plenty of Vincent's other creations for you to peruse, where you'll find him creatively jamming out to songs such as Disturbed's Down With The Sickness and Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody, both cleverly covered in a variety of different styles.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U in 20 Styles below: