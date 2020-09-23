Watch Phil Lynott destroy a Birmingham pub with Lizzy/Sabbath/Wizzard supergroup The Rockers

Imagine shuffling into your local boozer and finding Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, Wizzard’s Roy Wood, ELO/Black Sabbath drummer Bev Bevan and cheeky Cockney ivory tickler Chas Hodges of Chas n’ Dave fame banging through a set of vintage rock ’n’ roll covers. That’d be a decent night out, right?

If you’d been a regular at The Dog on Hagley Road in Bearwood, Smethwick circa 1983, you might just have witnessed this glorious jam first-hand. Happily for the rest of us, this historic moment was taped for late night ITV comedy show Saturday Stayback, presented by Chris Tarrant, and presumably pitched to Central Television’s commissioning editors as ‘Tiswas For Pissheads’.

The Rockers released just one single, We Are The Boys (Who Make All The Noise), on CBS in 1983, with Status Quo drummer John Coghlan replacing Bev Bevan for the recording. There’s actually a copy on sale on eBay for a fiver if you fancy getting hold of it. Be quick!

(Image credit: CBS)

Saturday Stayback lasted for just six episodes, but also featured appearances from Thin Lizzy (performing Cold Sweat), Gillan and Suzi Quatro.