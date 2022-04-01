Watch Manic Street Preachers cover Madonna's 1984 single Borderline

Manic Street Preachers kicked off the BBC 6 Music festival in Cardiff last night, March 31, and treated fans to a cover of Madonna's 1984 single Borderline.



The Welsh trio were playing an intimate show at Clwb Ifor Bach to launch the festival, which is also set to feature performances from Pixies, IDLES, Wet Leg, beabadoobee and more across the weekend, April 1-3.

Watch the performance of Borderline below:

During the band's 16-song set, frontman James Dean Bradfield dedicated the song Blank Diary Entry to the late Mark Lanegan, the singer having guested on the studio version of the track, which featured on the group's The Ultra Vivid Lament album, released last year.

The setlist for the show ran as follows:



Motorcycle Emptiness

From Despair To Where

His Last Painting

You Stole The Sun From My Heart

Still Snowing in Sapporo

Year Of Purification

Your Love Alone Is Not Enough

Everything Must Go

Blank Diary Entry

If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next

Methadone Pretty’

The Secret He Had Missed

Spectators Of Suicide

Borderline

You Love Us

A Design For Life

The band are set to support The Killers on the American band's upcoming tour.