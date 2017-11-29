Watch Machine Head play Now We Die live

Machine Head have released live footage of their performance of their 2014 track Now We Die.
It was filmed at the band’s 2015 show at San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom while they were touring in support of Bloodstone & Diamonds.
The full concert will be included on the CD/DVD Digipak of Machine Head’s new album Catharsis, which will arrive on January 26 via Nuclear Blast.
The extra disc contains a total of 22 tracks, with the package now available for pre-order.
Speaking about the new album, frontman Robb Flynn told Metal Hammer: “To my ears it’s the record that could have followed The Burning Red, except that this has a much more aggressive production.
“The Burning Red had a much darker, more stoner vibe. This has a real classic, Blackening, Burn My Eyes production, but I’ve still been saying to people on these Facebook Live things that you need to lower your expectations for the heaviness!”
Machine Head will return to the road from early next year for dates across North America and Europe. Find details below.
Machine Head Catharsis CD/DVD tracklist
Disc 1: Catharsis
- Volatile
- Catharsis
- Beyond The Pale
- California Bleeding
- Triple Beam
- Kaleidoscope
- Bastards
- Hope Begets Hope
- Screaming At The Sun
- Behind A Mask
- Heavy Lies The Crown
- Psychotic
- Grind You Down
- Razorblade Smile
- Eulogy
Disc 2: Live At San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom, 2015
- Imperium
- Beautiful Morning
- Now We Die
- Bite The Bullet
- Locust
- From This Day
- Ten Ton Hammer
- This Is The End
- Beneath The Silt
- The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears
- Phil’s Solo
- Darkness Within
- Bulldozer
- Killers & Kings
- Davidian
- Descend The Shades Of Night
- Now I Lay Thee Down
- Take My Scars
- Aesthetics Of Hate
- Game Over
- Old
- Halo
Machine Head 2018 tour dates
Jan 25: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ
Jan 27: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM
Jan 29: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX
Jan 30: Dallas Gas Monkey Live!, TX
Jan 31: Houston House Of Blues, TX
Feb 02: Birmingham Saturn, AL
Feb 03: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL
Feb 05: Orlando Plaza Live, FL
Feb 06: Atlanta Centerstage, GA
Feb 08: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA
Feb 09: New York PlayStation Theater, NY
Feb 10: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA
Feb 11: Montreal Club Soda, QC
Feb 13: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON
Feb 14: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY
Feb 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
Feb 16: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH
Feb 17: Detroit Majestic, MI
Feb 20: Des Moines Woolys, IA
Feb 21: Madison Majestic, WI
Feb 22: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN
Feb 23: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL
Feb 24: Sauget Pops, IL
Feb 27: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Mar 01: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV
Mar 02: Los Angeles Fonda Theatre, CA
Mar 03: Oakland The Fox Theater, CA
Mar 05: Portland Roseland Theater, OR
Mar 06: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC
Mar 07: Seattle Showbox Market, WA
Mar 22: Rouen Le 106, France
Mar 24: Paris Bataclan, France
Mar 26: La Rouchelle La Sirene, France
Mar 27: Cenon Rocjer De Palmer, France
Mar 29: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capital, Spain
Mar 30: Lisbon Coliseum, Portugal
Mar 31: Porto Coliseum, Portugal
Apr 02: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Apr 03: Seville Sala Custon, Spain
Apr 04: Malaga Sala Paris 15, Spain
Apr 06: Mislata Sala Republica, Spain
Apr 07: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Apr 08: Toulouse Bikini, France
Apr 09: Marseille Caberet Auletoire, France
Apr 12: Ciampino Orion, Italy
Apr 13: Trezzo Sull’adda Live Club, Italy
Apr 15: Lyon Tansbordeur, France
Apr 16: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Apr 17: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Apr 19: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Apr 20: Budapest BNMC, Hungary
Apr 21: Munich TonHalle, Germany
Apr 22: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany
Apr 24: Strasbourg Laiterie, France
Apr 25: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Apr 27: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany
Apr 28: Cologne Ewerk, Germany
Apr 29: Berlin Columbiahalle, germany
May 01: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
May 02: Cothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
May 03: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
May 05: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany
May 06: Groningen Oosterpoort, Netherlands
May 07: Tilburg )13, Netherlands
May 09: Hanover Capitol, Germany
May 10: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
May 11: Brussels AB, belgium
May 13: Southampton Guildhall
May 14: Cardiff University
May 15: Bristol O2 Academy
May 17: Birmingham O2 Academy
May 18: London Roundhouse
May 19: London Roundhouse
May 21: Nottingham Rock City
May 22: Newcastle O2 Academy
May 23: Glasgow O2 Academy
May 25: Manchester Academy
