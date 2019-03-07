Watch Limp Bizkit hook up with Marilyn Manson and Billy Corgan at $3 show

On Tuesday night, Limp Bizkit gathered at the Troubadour in Hollywood for a special show.

Fred Durst, Wes Borland, DJ Lethal, John Otto and Sam Rivers reunited onstage for the first time since 2012 for the set, which was billed under the Three Dollar Show, Y'all – a nod to the band’s 1997 debut album – and charged fans just $3 to get in.

Footage from the night has now emerged online, which shows vocalist Durst on the balcony with a couple of familiar faces: Marilyn Manson and Billy Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins during My Way.

Limp Bizkit were also joined onstage by rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who plays Tommy Lee in the upcoming Motley Crue biopic The Dirt, and also appears on the Crue’s new single The Dirt (Est. 1981).

Watch some of the footage below.

In November last year, guitarist Wes Borland reported that Limp Bizkit were preparing to return to the studio to work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Gold Cobra.