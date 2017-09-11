Foo Fighters to open pop-up pub in London

Foo Fighters have announced plans to open a pop-up pub in London later this month.

They’ve decided to open the doors to the Foo Fighters Arms in the city to mark the launch of their new album Concrete And Gold, which arrives later this week.

A statement on the pub’s website reads: “Foo Fighters are proud to announce the opening of the Foo Fighters Arms in London for one week only.

“Doors will open to the public on September 15 to celebrate the release of their new album Concrete And Gold and will host a series of events for both fans and the general public.

“There’ll be Foo Fighters beers and exclusive merchandise on sale throughout the week. Keep an eye on the band’s social media channels to find out more.”

The postcode given on the website suggests the Foo Fighters Arms will be on the site of the Dundee Arms in the city.

Find the pub’s full itinerary of events below.

Last week, Dave Grohl revealed that the mystery pop star making an appearance on the new album was Justin Timberlake.

Sep 14: Opening night launch party (Invite only)

Sep 15: Concrete And Gold release day party

Sep 16: Open for business

Sep 17: Open for business

Sep 18: FooFighters themed pub quiz (Exclusive prizes to be won)

Sep 19: Open for business

Sep 20: Closing Night

Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold tracklist

T-Shirt Run Make It Right The Sky Is A Neighborhood La Dee Da Dirty Water Arrows Happy Ever After (Zero Hour) Sunday Rain The Line Concrete And Gold

