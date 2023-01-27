Watch K-Pop star Yoon from STAYC cover Avril Lavigne’s Sk8er Boi

South Korean pop star Yoon, one-sixth of girl group STAYC, has shared a cover of Avril Lavigne’s 2002 global hit single Sk8er Boi.

In the video, Yoon replicates Lavigne’s trademark school tie and studded wristbands look, and gives a nod to the noughties by performing in front of a poster for English film director Guy Ritchie’s 2000 ‘crime caper’ Snatch.

The song is the latest in a series of covers posted by the individual members of STAYC, who currently have 2,978,928 monthly listeners on Spotify. Last week band member Isa shared her cover of Good Thing, a 2019 collaboration between US R&B singer and German dance producer Zedd, and earlier this month J released a low-key cover of Best Part, a 2017 collaboration between American singer/songwriter H.E.R. and Canadian R&B singer Daniel Caesar.

Watch Yoon’s cover of Sk8er Boi below:

Avril Lavigne has emerged as a hero to a new generation of pop-rock artists, with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Willow citing her as an influence: Lavigne joined Rodrigo onstage in Toronto last year to duet on Complicated, and collaborated with Willow and Blink-182 drummer-turned-pop punk mogul Travis Barker on 2021 single Grow. Lavigne also collaborated with Yorkshire pop-punk star Yungblud on I’m A Mess, a bonus track on the expanded reissue of her 2022 album Love Sux.