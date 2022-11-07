Watch Jamey Jasta kick alleged Nazi out of Hatebreed gig

Metalcore veterans Hatebreed are a band known for preaching positivity and unity within the metal scene, so it's perhaps no surprise to find that frontman Jamey Jasta is no fan of Nazis. On Saturday night (November 5), Hatebreed played a show in Oklahoma City, and were about to air their final track of the set, the rousing I Will Be Heard, when Jasta seemingly noticed some commotion in the crowd.

In a video since uploaded to YouTube, Jasta can be seen asking the audience: "What do you want me to do? You want me to throw people out of the fucking show?" When Jasta is informed that there is allegedly a "Nazi" in the crowd, he responds flatly: "Nazis are at the show? Listen, Nazis aren't welcome at Hatebreed shows, that's a fucking obvious thing."

The singer then goes on to suggest that metal fans should also attempt to "police" their own shows, adding: "In our day, I didn't go to the singer of a fucking band...you got a problem, you handle it in the street, like men."

Apparently, the problematic concertgoer in question is seen exiting the crowd soon after, Jasta bidding him farewell with a hearty "There you go. Don't let the door hit you on your way out." The Hatebreed frontman then definitively underlines some basic house rules, stating: "There's no place for racism, antisemitism, sexism, transphobia, none of that shit," to a chorus of cheers. "Life is hard enough," Jasta notes, before urging the crowd one last time to "police" their own scene and bursting into a no-nonsense I Will Be Heard.

Watch the moment unfold via the video below. Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford offered up some similarly inclusive sentiments over the weekend courtesy of a stirring speech at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, where he stated: "We call ourselves the heavy metal community which is all-inclusive, no matter what your sexual identity is, what you look like, the colour of your skin, the faith that you believe or don't believe in. Everybody's welcome."

A sentiment any self-respecting metalhead will surely stand by.