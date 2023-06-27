Watch Jack Black give a wonderfully bonkers performance of Super Mario Bros' Peaches with an orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl

Earlier this year, Jack Black released the track Peaches, lifted from the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which sees him co-star and perform as the franchise's villain Bowser.

The song, in true Black fashion, is characteristically OTT, and sees the actor brood as the anthropomorphic turtle over his one true love, Princess Peach, voiced in the film by Anya Taylor Joy.

Over the weekend, on June 25, the Tenacious D star delivered a surprise performance of the track at The Game Awards 10–Year Concert, a night of video game music held at the Hollywood Bowl, and backed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.

Ahead of the performance, Black strolls out from the side of the stage to the astonishment of the audience, sporting the green suit and red-feathered helmet that he dons in the song's accompanying music video.

Performing with all the ridiculous and theatrical gusto we know and love, Black climbs onto a piano and sprawls out in a sort of melodramatic, lovelorn daze, before then breaking down to the floor and letting out a deranged squawk, making for quite the hilarious watch.

Peaches is Jack Black's first ever solo hit, peaking at No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its Cole Bennett-directed music video has amassed 45 million YouTube views following its release just two months ago.

Watch the performance, via footage provided by IGN, below: