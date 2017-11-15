Watch Iron Maiden’s entire The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter

Iron Maiden have released a video stream of their entire The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter.

The package will officially launch on Friday (November 17) via Warner Music/BMG on CD, deluxe CD and vinyl audio formats – and now fans can watch all 15 tracks which were captured on the road during their mammoth world tour in support of their 16 studio album.

Speaking about the video, Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood said: “We hope that the global Maiden community will all enjoy coming together to watch this special event online. Many of you will be in it as there is footage from a whole host of the places we played on this momentous tour.”

Find a list of tracks and the cities they were recorded in below, along with the cover art.

The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter is now available for pre-order.

Earlier this week, Iron Maiden announced The Legacy Of The Beast UK and European tour, which will get under way in May.

Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter tracklist

If Eternity Should Fail - Sydney, Australia Speed of Light - Cape Town, South Africa Wrathchild - Dublin, Ireland Children of the Damned - Montreal, Canada Death or Glory - Wroclaw, Poland The Red and the Black - Tokyo, Japan The Trooper - San Salvador, El Salvador Powerslave - Trieste, Italy The Great Unknown - Newcastle, UK The Book of Souls - Donington, UK Fear of the Dark - Fortaleza, Brazil Iron Maiden - Buenos Aires, Argentina Number of the Beast - Wacken, Germany Blood Brothers - Donington, UK Wasted Years - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

May 26: Tallinn Saku Arena,Estonia

May 28: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway

Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany

Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria

Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany

Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France

Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK

Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK

Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK

