Watch Iron Maiden’s entire The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter

Iron Maiden have released a video stream of their entire The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter.
The package will officially launch on Friday (November 17) via Warner Music/BMG on CD, deluxe CD and vinyl audio formats – and now fans can watch all 15 tracks which were captured on the road during their mammoth world tour in support of their 16 studio album.
Speaking about the video, Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood said: “We hope that the global Maiden community will all enjoy coming together to watch this special event online. Many of you will be in it as there is footage from a whole host of the places we played on this momentous tour.”
Find a list of tracks and the cities they were recorded in below, along with the cover art.
The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter is now available for pre-order.
Earlier this week, Iron Maiden announced The Legacy Of The Beast UK and European tour, which will get under way in May.
Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter tracklist
- If Eternity Should Fail - Sydney, Australia
- Speed of Light - Cape Town, South Africa
- Wrathchild - Dublin, Ireland
- Children of the Damned - Montreal, Canada
- Death or Glory - Wroclaw, Poland
- The Red and the Black - Tokyo, Japan
- The Trooper - San Salvador, El Salvador
- Powerslave - Trieste, Italy
- The Great Unknown - Newcastle, UK
- The Book of Souls - Donington, UK
- Fear of the Dark - Fortaleza, Brazil
- Iron Maiden - Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Number of the Beast - Wacken, Germany
- Blood Brothers - Donington, UK
- Wasted Years - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast 2018 UK and European tour dates
May 26: Tallinn Saku Arena,Estonia
May 28: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden
Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway
Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany
Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany
Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany
Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy
Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria
Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany
Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France
Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy
Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal
Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain
Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria
Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia
Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK
Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK
Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK
Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK
Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK