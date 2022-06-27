Watch Herbie Hancock wow London’s Barbican with Chameleon

Jazz fusion legend Herbie Hancock warmed up his Glastonbury Festival 2022 set with a special London show at the Barbican - watch one of the highlights below!

Herbie Hancock live onstage with a keytar in 2022
Fourteen-time Grammy award-winner Herbie Hancock has wowed fans in London with a blistering rendition of Chameleon at the Barbican Centre ahead of his Glastonbury Festival performance in June 2022. Watch it below!

The clip, filmed at the London venue on June 22, sees the pioneering fusion pianist on keytar. He's accompanied by guitarist Lionel Loueke, bassist James Genus, drummer Justin Tyson and trumpeter Terence Blanchard.

The original version appeared on the Chicago musician’s 1973 album Head Hunters, released five years after he was dismissed from the Miles Davis Quintet. Several years later, he would team up with his Quartet replacement, Return To Forever's Chick Corea for a series of live shows released as An Evening with Herbie Hancock & Chick Corea: In Concert and CoreaHancock.

Hancock is currently working on a new studio album – his first since 2010's The Imagine Project – and is in the UK for a series of live shows celebrating his 60-plus-year career. His live schedule also includes his debut appearance at Edinburgh International Festival – his first gig in Scotland in over 17 years – where he’ll make a very special one-off performance at the Edinburgh Playhouse on August 7. 

