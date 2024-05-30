Watch Norse shamans Heilung’s mesmerising performance of Traust at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Viking folk collective Heilung have released a live version of their song Traust, filmed at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2021.

The clip is taken from the ‘Amplified History’ group’s impending live album Lifa Iotungard (Live At Red Rocks 2021), which comes out on August 9 via Season Of Mist.

Watch the video via the player embedded below.

Heilung are ostensibly a trio, composed of vocalists Maria Franz and Kai Uwe Faust and instrumentalist Christopher Juul, but their live shows incorporate dozens of musicians and dancers.

The performances have reaped critical acclaim, with Matt Mills of Metal Hammer giving the outfit’s headline slot at Arctangent festival 2023 a perfect five-star review.

“Hamrer Hippyer builds the night towards its crescendo, every performer coming out to wildly dance and play together in a closing celebration of history and music,” Mills wrote.

“Only when Faust ends the song with a whispered ‘thank you’ to the audience does Heilung’s spell finally break, and thousands are reminded they’re in 2023 Bristol, not Norway a thousand years prior.”

European fans can see Heilung live in the flesh this summer, as the band will be playing a series of shows and festivals from June to September.

The trek includes spots at the UK’s prestigious Glastonbury and Download festivals and will crescendo with a sold-out performance at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

See the full list of dates and get tickets below.

Jun 14–16: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 28: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 29–Jul 06: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 04–07: Belfort Eurockéennes, France

Jul 10: Sopot Opera Lesna, Poland

Jul 12: Riga Arena Riga, Latvia

Jul 12–14: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland

Aug 29: Hamburg Edel Optics Arena, Germany

Aug 31: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

Sep 03: Stuttgart Liederhalle Beethoven Saal, Germany

Sep 05: Nurnberg Kia Arena, Germany

Sep 07: Trutnov Boijste Amphitheatre, Czech Republic

Sep 09: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Sep 11: Vienna Arena Open Air, Austria

Sep 13: Munich Zenith, Germany

Sep 15: Antwerpen Lotto Arena, Belgium

Sep 17: Paris Zenith, France

Sep 19: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Sep 21: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Get tickets.