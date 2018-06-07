Watch Haken’s powerful live performance of The Endless Knot

Prog metal heroes Haken have released a live video for their track The Endless Knot.

The clip was filmed at Amsterdam’s Melkweg during Haken’s 2017 10th anniversary tour. It appears on their forthcoming live album, L-1ve. The song originally featured on Haken’s fourth album, 2016’s Affinity.

Say the band: “The Endless Knot is one of our live favourites; the crowd reaction when the opening riff kicks off always sends goose bumps, knowing we're all in for a wild ride of brutal riffing, mosh-friendly dub-step and epic sing-a-longs! It's just a chance for everyone to let their hair down while simultaneously showcasing one of our shorter, yet more complicated tunes to play."

L-1VE will be released on June 22 via InsideOut Music. It is available as a 2CD/DVD package and on digital services. The DVD features four bonus tracks that were filmed at ProgPower in 2016 and includes Mike Portnoy’s cameo appearance on gong.

The disc will also contain all of the official videos from the Affinity album.

Haken recently revealed that work on their new studio album was at the writing stage, with the band hinting that their fifth record may take “a darker path.”