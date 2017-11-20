Watch Guns N' Roses and Foo Fighters pay tribute to AC/DC's Malcolm Young

Pro-shot and fan-shot videos of Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters paying tribute to AC/DC founder Malcolm Young have been uploaded to YouTube. Young died at the weekend aged 64.

Guns N’ Roses played a version of AC/DC’s Whole Lotta Rosie during their set at the Golden 1 Cenre in Sacramento, California, while Foo Fighters started their Corona Capitol Festival set in Mexico City with a cover of Let There Be Rock. Both songs originally appeared on AC/DC’s 1977 album Let There Be Rock.

Other artists to pay onstage tribute to Young over the weekend included Billy Joel, who performed Highway To Hell with long-time guitar tech Chainsaw during his show at Madison Square Garden, New York (it’s been part of Joel’s set for years), and Sepultura, who played the same song at Parque Ecológico in Indaiatuba, Brazil.

AC/DC’s Malcolm Young – the lost interview