Watch Green Day perform songs by Nirvana, The Cure, David Bowie and more at tiny New Year's Eve show

Green Day kicked off their 2023 in style with an intimate New Year's Eve show in Hollywood.

The gig, which took place in Los Angeles' Viper Room, saw the Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnet from the Californian stadium punks, and their touring guitarist Jason White, perform as their side project The Coverups.

Streamed live on their Instagram account, the show saw the band play a total of 23 songs, including covers by David Bowie, Nirvana, The Cure, Ramones, Sweet, Pretenders, The Damned and more.

Kicking off their first set of the evening with The Plimsouls' A Million Miles Away, The Coverups followed up with a cover of Ramones' I Wanna Be Sedated, before taking on songs by The Replacements, INXS and more. Set two of the night was introduced by a spirited take on Generation X's Dancing With Myself, took in tracks by Misfits, Buzzcocks and The Damned, and closed with a rendition of David Bowie's Suffragette City.

Watch the performance and check out the full setlist below:

Set 1:

1. A Million Miles Away (The Plimsouls cover)

2. I Wanna Be Sedated (Ramones cover)

3. I Want You To Want Me (Cheap Trick cover)

4. Ready Steady Go (Generation X cover)

5. Rockaway Beach (Ramones cover)

6. I Think We’re Alone Now (Tommy James & the Shondells cover)

7. Message Of Love (Pretenders cover)

8. Just Like Heaven (The Cure cover)

9. What I Like About You (The Romantics cover)

10. Hit Me With Your Best Shot (Eddie Schwartz cover)

11. Color Me Impressed (The Replacements cover)

12. Don’t Change (INXS cover)

13. Fox On The Run (Sweet cover)

14. Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie cover)

Set 2:

15. Dancing With Myself (Generation X cover)

16. Born To Lose (The Heartbreakers cover)

17. Hybrid Moments (Misfits cover)

18. Teenagers From Mars (Misfits cover)

19. Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) (Buzzcocks cover)

20. Auld lang syne (Robert Burns cover)

21. Neat Neat Neat (The Damned cover)

22. Drain You (Nirvana cover)

23. Suffragette City (David Bowie cover)

In another online post, the band shared a reflective look back on their 2022, writing: "WTF WHAT a year. Seeing you all at festivals, in between working recording our record in London & LA, doing a Hella Mega European tour playing the US East Coast, Chicago and Florida, San Francisco, shows in Brazil and Argentina. Playing Singapore to Austin Texas to Los Angeles charity show with Billy Idol, Jon Fogerty and The Who.”