Glassjaw’s release destructive new video for Golgotha

Glassjaw have released a video for their new single Golgotha.

The track originally appeared on Material Control – their first album in 15 years which arrived in December last year via Century Media.

It’s the follow-up to vocalist Daryl Palumbo, guitarist Justin Beck, bassist Travis Sykes and drummer Chad Hasty’s 2002 record Worship And Tribute.

Prior to the official album reveal, Glassjaw sent out thousands of postcards to their fans who had waited “patiently for new music for over a decade.” The ‘thank you’ packages also doubled as playable vinyl of the new record.

Glassjaw have released the Golgotha video to coincide with the start of their US tour with Quicksand, which will get underway on July 7.

Following the run of 20 shows, Glassjaw will return to the UK for a show at London’s Brixton Academy and a headline set at the ArcTanGent festival.

Glassjaw 2018 tour dates

Jul 07: Pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Jul 08: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Jul 09: Minneapolis The Varsity Theater, MN

Jul 11: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Jul 12: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jul 14: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Jul 15: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Jul 17: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Jul 18: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Jul 20: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Jul 22: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Jul 24: Austin The Mohawk, TX

Jul 25: Dallas Gas Monkey Live!, TX

Jul 27: Atlanta Masquerade Heaven Stage, GA

Jul 28: Charlotte The Underground, NC

Jul 29: Baltimore Rams Head Live!, MD

Jul 31: Boston Royale, MA

Aug 01: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Aug 02: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Aug 03: Brooklyn Steel, NY

Aug 17: Bristol ArcTanGent Festival, UK

Aug 18: London Brixton Academy, UK