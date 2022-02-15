Watch Ghost recreate the ‘horny pottery’ scene from Ghost for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day might well be a tacky, exploitative, marketing ploy dressing up frivolous, needless consumerism as ‘romance’, but come on, there are worse things in life than expressing love/lust via red roses, schmaltzy Hallmark cards and a table for two at Pizza Hut’s unlimited all-you-can-eat buffet. And even those with the most blackened, shrivelled hearts need affection now and again, as a new video message from Ghost reminds us.

To celebrate V-Day, the Satanic Swedish smoothies have shared an erotically-charged new video recreating that infamous (and much-parodied) ‘horny pottery’ scene from Jerry Zucker’s hugely successful romantic fantasy thriller Ghost, the highest-grossing film of 1990, and at the time of its release, the third-highest grossing film of all time, Wikipedia tells us, with Papa Emeritus IV taking on the clay-fondling Patrick Swayze role. As in the original scene, Ghost’s take on this seminal cinematic moment is soundtracked by Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers.



The 51-second clip cuts off before the er, climax, but the vision of Papa getting knuckle deep into that moist clay will surely linger long in all our memories, perhaps even forever.

Ghost are currently on a co-headlining tour of US arenas alongside Volbeat.



Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace (Slayer, Nirvana), their new album, Impera, is set for release via Loma Vista on March 11: two singles from the album have already been released, Call Me Little Sunshine and Hunter’s Moon.

Ghost will launch their biggest ever European headline tour in April, kicking off the trek with four arena shows in the UK.

They will play:

Apr 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Apr 11: London O2 Arena, UK

Apr 13: Glasgow OVO Arena, UK

Apr 15: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Apr 17: Rotterdam RTM Stage Ahoy, HOL

Apr 18: Paris Accor Arena, FRA

Apr 19: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GER

April 21: Leipzig Quarterback Immobillen Arena, GER

Apr 22: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER

Apr 24: Prague Arena, CZE

Apr 27: Tampere Nokia Arena, FIN

Apr 29: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SWE

Apr 30: Oslo Spektrum, NOR



May 01: Malmo Arena, SWE

May 03: Brussells Forest, BEL

May 05: Milan Mediolanum Forum, ITA

May 07: Barcelona Olympic Arena Badalona, SPA

May 08: Madrid Vistalegre Arena, SPA

May 11: Vienna Stadthalle, AUS

May 13: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI

May 15: Hanover Zag Arena, GER

May 16: Munich Olympiahalle, GER

May 18: Budapest Arena, HUN

Support on all shows comes from Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats and TwinTemple.