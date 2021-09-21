Watch Genesis perform their first show together in 14 years

Genesis kicked off their reunion tour last night (September 20) in Birmingham's Utilita Arena (NIA), with a show which saw the group play together for the first time in 14 years.

The last time the group performed as a unit was in 2007 on Turn It On Again: The Tour.

The trio, consisting of Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins, performed a handful of classic hits such as Mama, Land Of Confusion, You’re No Son Of Mine and Tonight, Tonight, Tonight.

Alongside, the band performed various tracks from their 1980 album Duke, including Behind The Lines, Duke’s End and Turn It On Again. Fading Lights was also played for the first time in 29 years, within a medley of two other songs including The Cinema Show and Aftershow.

Towards the end, Genesis performed Dancing With The Moonlit Knight and The Carpet Crawlers.

Catch footage of the performances at the bottom of the page.

Recently, it was revealed that Phil Collins is struggling with his health, and that he "can barely hold a drum stick". Because of this, Phil's son Nic has taken on drum duties on the current tour. He explains, “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son."

When questioned as to whether he will be doing any drumming on the tour, Collins admits, “No. I’d love to, but I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things which get in the way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Collins was asked about a previous comment where he stated that The Last Domino? tour is an opportunity for himself, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks to “put the band to bed.”

He responds, “I mean, we’re all men of our age and I think, to some extent, yeah, I think it probably is ‘putting it to bed'. I think, just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore.”

Collins officially confirmed that Genesis will cease to exist after December 16, the date of their final show of the The Last Domino? tour in Boston. In conversation with MOJO magazine, he states, “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me.”