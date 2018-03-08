Watch Foreigner’s orchestral live version of Double Vision

Foreigner have released a live video for their track Double Vision.

It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming album Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, which will arrive on April 27 via earMUSIC.

The footage was captured last year when Foreigner played two sold out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland – with the new video featuring backstage and rehearsal footage before the song kicks in.

The 58-piece orchestra was conducted by Ernst van Tiel, with guitarist Mick Jones joining forces with the Grammy nominated composing/arranging team of Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer for the project.

Jones said: “Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer’s orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy.”

Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist and cover art below, along with Foreigner’s upcoming tour dates.

Main picture: Karsten Staiger

Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus tracklist

CD

Overture Blue Morning, Blue Day Cold As Ice Waiting For A Girl Like You Say You Will When It Comes To Love That Was Yesterday Feels Like The First Time Starrider Double Vision Fool For You Anyway Urgent Juke Box Hero I Want To Know What Love Is

DVD tracklist

Overture Blue Morning, Blue Day Cold As Ice Waiting For A Girl Like You Head Games When It Comes To Love Say You Will The Flame Still Burns That Was Yesterday Juke Box Hero Starrider Double Vision Fool For You Anyway Hot Blooded Urgent Feels Like The First Time I Want To Know What Love Is

May 12: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

May 13: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK

May 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 16: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 15: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jun 16: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jun 20: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 22: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY

Jun 23: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 26: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 27: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jun 29: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 03: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Jul 04: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion , NC

Jul 06: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Jul 07: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 08: Simpsonville Heritage Park Amphitheatre, SC

Jul 10: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 11: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Jul 13: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Jul 15: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 17: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 18: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 20: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 21: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory , TX

Jul 24: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jul 25: West Valley City Usana Amphitheater, UT

Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 28: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 31: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 01: Irvine Five Point Amphitheater, CA

