Watch Foreigner’s orchestral live version of Double Vision

Foreigner have released a live video for their track Double Vision.
It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming album Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, which will arrive on April 27 via earMUSIC.
The footage was captured last year when Foreigner played two sold out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland – with the new video featuring backstage and rehearsal footage before the song kicks in.
The 58-piece orchestra was conducted by Ernst van Tiel, with guitarist Mick Jones joining forces with the Grammy nominated composing/arranging team of Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer for the project.
Jones said: “Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer’s orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy.”
Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist and cover art below, along with Foreigner’s upcoming tour dates.
Main picture: Karsten Staiger
Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus tracklist
CD
- Overture
- Blue Morning, Blue Day
- Cold As Ice
- Waiting For A Girl Like You
- Say You Will
- When It Comes To Love
- That Was Yesterday
- Feels Like The First Time
- Starrider
- Double Vision
- Fool For You Anyway
- Urgent
- Juke Box Hero
- I Want To Know What Love Is
DVD tracklist
- Overture
- Blue Morning, Blue Day
- Cold As Ice
- Waiting For A Girl Like You
- Head Games
- When It Comes To Love
- Say You Will
- The Flame Still Burns
- That Was Yesterday
- Juke Box Hero
- Starrider
- Double Vision
- Fool For You Anyway
- Hot Blooded
- Urgent
- Feels Like The First Time
- I Want To Know What Love Is
Foreigner 2018 tour dates
May 12: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
May 13: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK
May 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
May 16: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Jun 15: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME
Jun 16: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY
Jun 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY
Jun 20: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA
Jun 22: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY
Jun 23: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jun 26: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jun 27: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA
Jun 29: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Jun 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 03: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC
Jul 04: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion , NC
Jul 06: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN
Jul 07: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA
Jul 08: Simpsonville Heritage Park Amphitheatre, SC
Jul 10: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Jul 11: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL
Jul 13: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Jul 15: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jul 17: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO
Jul 18: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Jul 20: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Jul 21: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory , TX
Jul 24: Denver Pepsi Center, CO
Jul 25: West Valley City Usana Amphitheater, UT
Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
Jul 28: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA
Jul 31: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA
Aug 01: Irvine Five Point Amphitheater, CA
