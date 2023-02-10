Watch Fall Out Boy perform with a string section at the NHL All Star Game

With a new album imminent and accompanying US / European tours on the docket, Fall Out Boy have thrown themselves whole-heartedly into promo mode in recent weeks.

Currently operating as a trio, with guitarist Joe Trohman taking a self-care break from the band, Chicago's premier pop-punk delivered their latest high-profile promotion for their forthcoming So Much (For) Stardust album with a storming live performance last weekend (February 4) at the 2023 NHL All Star Game at the FLA Live Arena, the home of the Florida Panthers, in Sunrise, Florida.

With bandleaders Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz emerging on the ice through a cluster of furry NHL mascots, the band, accompanied by a string section from the Central Florida Community Arts programme performed a slick medley, beginning with their forthcoming album's lead-off single Love From The Other Side, 2013 single My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up) from Save Rock And Roll, and Centuries, the lead single from their sixth studio album American Beauty/American Psycho from 2015.

Watch the performance below:

While discussing the forthcoming Fall Out Boy album in conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Pete Wentz revealed that before the band started work on the new album, he and Patrick Stump sat down to watch Metallica's eye-opening 2004 documentary Some Kind Of Monster.

The film famously explored the San Francisco metal heavyweights' process of making their divisive eighth record, St. Anger, while engulfed in personal and professional turmoils, such as addiction, mental health issues and the departure of bassist Jason Newsted.

As Wentz explains, he felt connected to the veteran band through the documentary, who started their band in 1981, exactly twenty years before Fall Out Boy's conception in 2001.



He explains: "Before we started working on the [new] record, I was watching Some Kind of Monster. Somehow in my head, I always thought that they were a band for 30 or 40 years."

He continues, "I don't really know why but I was like, 'Oh, we've been a band the same length that they were a band when they shot this, which is just a really weird mirror to look into."



So Much (For) Stardust will arrive on March 24, 2023 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2.