Watch Doro, Nervosa and Burning Witches in new documentary How Women Are Conquering Metal

Doro Pesch, Burning Witches and Nervosa are among the acts featured in a new documentary exploring the history of women in metal.

How Women are Conquering Metal from German broadcaster Deutsche Welle DW History and Culture has been released on YouTube and can be viewed below.

The film's synopsis reads: "Metal bands are tough, hairy, loud, and especially… male. So goes the cliche but is it that really true? We take you on a deep dive into the history of women in the metal scene and highlight bands and singers such as Doro Pesch, Burning Witches, Slave to Sirens or Nervosa.

"What were the first female metal bands? What prejudices do the bands face? Is metal really a safe space? And how will the future of metal look like? All questions we will find an answer to in this documentary. So lean back, tune your strings, and get ready to find out how women are conquering metal."

Doro is hailed as the Queen Of Metal. She first came to the scene's attention in 1984 with Warlock's debut album Burning The Witches. Since the band called it quits in 1989, Doro has forged a successful solo career.

She has earned an enviable reputation among fans and her peers, becoming a role model for women in the genre. And she has set a high standard for aspiring young metal talents who've been inspired by her vision.

Her 14th solo album, Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud, was released this year. Classic Rock's review of the album says "the entire caboodle brims with power, pride and passion."