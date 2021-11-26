Watch Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins and his 14-year-old son cover Ziggy Stardust

Recently-formed alt.rock ‘supergroup’ NHC, featuring Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro, Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins, and Jane’s bassist Chris Chaney, made their Los Angeles live debut at the famous Troubadour club earlier this week... and Hawkins’ brought his 14-year-old son Shane along for the ride.



In fact, Hawkins Jnr. wasn’t merely a passive spectator on the night, for the Foo Fighters’ drummer invited his boy - “a little fucking bad-ass” apparently - to join his elders on-stage for a romp through David Bowie classic Ziggy Stardust.

The show also featured NHC performing songs from their forthcoming debut album, scheduled for release in 2022, assisted by Foo Fighters’ guitarist Pat Smear. The group released two of those songs - Feed The Cruel and Better Move On - in September.



“I kind of imagine our live show being somewhere between Rush and the Faces,” Hawkins told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I want there to be a looseness, a party vibe.”



“We don’t have any false intention of thinking that we could reach a Foo Fighters or Jane’s height,” Hawkins added. “But I personally am a firm believer, and Dave Grohl told me this once, that anything we do outside Foo Fighters, doesn’t do anything but add strength to our band. The same thing goes for Jane’s Addiction.”