Watch Taylor Hawkins take centre stage with his new band NHC, featuring Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has formed a new band with Jane’s Addiction duo Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, and shared two songs from the newly-hatched ‘supergroup’.

The band, NHC (ie, Navarro Hawkins Chaney), reunites Alanis Morissette’s mid-90’s rhythm section with the man Hawkins calls “the best lead guitarist in alternative rock.” Navarro, incidentally, has his own connection to Hawkins and Chaney’s former employer, with the guitarist having played on the studio version of Morissette’s 1995 mega-hit You Oughta Know.



Navarro says that the new project is “an awakening of everything he loved about playing.”



The first two tracks released by the band are prog-tinged alt.rocker Feed The Cruel, for which the trio have shot a performance video, and the more melancholic and melodic Better Move On. Taylor Hawkins sings lead vocals on both songs.

NHC will make their live debut at Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California on October 2.