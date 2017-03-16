Watch Danny Bryant perform Temperature Rising

Danny Bryant has released a live video showcasing his song Temperature Rising.

It’ll feature on his upcoming double live album titled Big: Live In Europe which will launch next month. It was recorded across three of his shows in Germany and Holland in January this year.

The tour saw Bryant play with a nine-piece big band, featuring keyboards, rhythm guitar and a full four-piece horn section.

Bryant says: “This is something I have always wanted to do. We are mixing the new with the old – modernised and re-presented versions of my own work in a classic ‘big band’ format, with a couple of blues classics alongside. I’m thrilled with the result.”

Big features 11 re-workings of Bryant’s own tracks, along with covers of Otis Rush’s Groaning The Blues and Robert Johnson’s Stop Breaking Down.

Bryant has lined up three launch shows for the album, with dates and details available below.

Danny Bryant Big: Live In Europe tracklist

CD1

Temperature Rising Just Won’t Burn Prisoner Of The Blues Holding All The Cards Greenwood 31 Groaning The Blues Blood Money

CD2

On The Rocks As The Years Go Passing By Take Me Higher Unchained Painkiller Stop Breakin Down

Danny Bryant 2017 UK tour

Apr 27: Belfast The Empire

Apr 28: Edinburgh La Belle Angele

Apr 29: London The Borderline

