Watch Danny Bryant perform Temperature Rising

Danny Bryant has released a live video showcasing his song Temperature Rising.
It’ll feature on his upcoming double live album titled Big: Live In Europe which will launch next month. It was recorded across three of his shows in Germany and Holland in January this year.
The tour saw Bryant play with a nine-piece big band, featuring keyboards, rhythm guitar and a full four-piece horn section.
Bryant says: “This is something I have always wanted to do. We are mixing the new with the old – modernised and re-presented versions of my own work in a classic ‘big band’ format, with a couple of blues classics alongside. I’m thrilled with the result.”
Big features 11 re-workings of Bryant’s own tracks, along with covers of Otis Rush’s Groaning The Blues and Robert Johnson’s Stop Breaking Down.
Bryant has lined up three launch shows for the album, with dates and details available below.
Danny Bryant Big: Live In Europe tracklist
CD1
- Temperature Rising
- Just Won’t Burn
- Prisoner Of The Blues
- Holding All The Cards
- Greenwood 31
- Groaning The Blues
- Blood Money
CD2
- On The Rocks
- As The Years Go Passing By
- Take Me Higher
- Unchained
- Painkiller
- Stop Breakin Down
Danny Bryant 2017 UK tour
Apr 27: Belfast The Empire
Apr 28: Edinburgh La Belle Angele
Apr 29: London The Borderline