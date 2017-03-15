The Who’s Townshend writes 2 tracks for Tommy touring show

The Who guitarist Pete Townshend has written two new tracks exclusively for the touring production of Tommy.

The show will run across the UK from March 30 until July 1 and has been produced by the New Wolsey Theatre in co-production with Ramps On The Moon and directed by Kerry Michael.

The first new track is Amazing Journey which will open the show, and a torch song for the Acid Queen.

Ramps On The Moon integrates disabled and non-disabled performers and was set up to provide artistic opportunities for disabled performers and creative teams.

Original cast member Peter Straker will be joined on stage by an inclusive cast of deaf and disabled and non-disabled actors including Lukus Alexander, Alim Jayda, Donna Mullings, Garry Robson, Max Runham, Amy Trigg, and William Grint in the title role.

Townshend says: “When I heard the there was a new planned production of Tommy, I was pleased of course. But when I heard they planned to do a production featuring actors with disabilities of various kinds, that will actually throw new light on the original story, I became very excited.

“This is a totally new adventure, and really does refer back to my original story in which a young man, disabled by extreme trauma, finds his way to some kind of spiritual place because he can feel music. I can’t wait to see it.”

Meanwhile, it’s been announced that The Who will perform six shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, on July 29, August 1, 4, 7, 9 and 11.

The performances will be the first time a rock band has had a residency at the venue, which opened in 2003.

The Who will perform Tommy in full next month on their five-date UK tour

Mar 30-Apr 15: Ipswich New Wolsey Theatre

Apr 19-29: Nottingham Playhouse

May 04-13: Leeds West Yorkshire Playhouse

May 17-27: Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Jun 07-17: Stratford Theatre Royal

Jun 22-Jul 01: Sheffield The Crucible

The Who 2017 Tommy & More UK tour

Apr 03: Liverpool Echo Arena

Apr 05: Manchester Arena

Apr 07: Glasgow Hydro

Apr 10: Sheffield Arena

Apr 12: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

The Who's Pete Townshend says playing live still excites him