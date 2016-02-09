Danny Bryant streams Just Won’t Burn

Danny Bryant has issued a stream of his track Just Won’t Burn.

The track features a guest appearance from former Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden and is lifted from Bryant’s latest album Blood Money. The 10-track record was released last month via Jazzhaus Records.

Bryant tells The Blues Magazine of the track: “Lyrically, it’s a lost love-type song. It’s not from personal experience – I’m happily married – but it came from looking at a friend who had split up from his girlfriend, going through all the heartache and saying to me, ‘I just can’t get over her.’ And me saying, ‘Well, you’re gonna have to move on.’”

Bryant also praises Marsden’s contribution, saying his influence on Blood Money as a whole was invaluable.

He adds: “I think the overriding memory of this album is having Bernie in the studio. When he finished recording, he chatted for a couple of hours, showed me how he wrote Here I Go Again, and sat and played it for us.

“He showed us old photos and told me stories about B.B. King and seeing Freddie King when he was young. That was a magical time.”

The bluesman is currently on the road in support of the album, with his next show scheduled for the Robin 2, Wolverhampton, on February 10.

The full interview with Bryant features in the latest edition of The Blues Magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Feb 10: Bilston The Robin 2, UK

Feb 11: Carlisle Old Fire Station, UK

Feb 12: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms, UK

Feb 13: Elland The Meeting Room, UK

Feb 14: Lincoln Engine Shed, UK

Feb 18: Doncaster The Leopard, UK

Feb 19: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Feb 20: Corby Raven Hall, UK

Feb 21: Bishop’s Cleeve Tithe Barn, UK

Feb 25: Harpenden Public Halls, UK

Feb 26: Grimsby Old Clee Club, UK

Feb 27: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Feb 28: Gravesend Leo’s, UK

Mar 31: Worsdorf Scheuer, Germany

Apr 01: Freiburg Im Breisgau Jazzhaus, Germany

Apr 09: Berlin Quasimodo, Germany

