Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian have covered Kansas' Dust In The Wind and it's the most gorgeous song you'll hear all week

Corey Taylor and Bad Omens have collaborated on a cover of Kansas’ 1977 track Dust In The Wind.

The rendition by the two metal heroes features on the soundtrack for Queen Of The Ring, an upcoming biographical movie that follows the story of the revolutionary Mildred Burke, who became the first million dollar female wrestler in history at a time when pro wrestling for women was illegal in America.

Queen Of The Ring was written and directed by Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen, and will be released in cinemas on March 7.

Taylor and Noah Sebastian's take on the track is a gorgeous reimagining, their two voices working together in a haunting and complimentary way, as each vocalist takes in turns to lead the verses before joining together towards the end, surrounded by moody acoustic guitar strums and atmospheric strings.

Listeners in the comments are similarly enthralled by the cover, with one fan writing: "I never thought I needed to hear Corey Taylor and Noah Sebastian together until listening to this masterpiece". While another says, "I didn't think this song could possibly get any more haunting, such a soft beautiful version".

Later this year, Bad Omens are set to perform at a number of festivals including Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville and Louder Than Life Festival.

Slipknot will play Sweden Rock Festival, Rock Im Park, Resurrection Fest and more as part of their 2025 European tour, which kicks off on June 4.

Listen to the Dust In The Wind below: