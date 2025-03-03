"She’s so kind to do this. She’s one of the biggest stars in the world right now": Watch a pink sparkly cowboy hat-wearing Elton John perform Pink Pony Club with Chappell Roan at his Oscars viewing party

By
( )
published

Elton John shared some very kind words for Chappell Roan before duetting on her massive hit Pink Pony Club

Elton John and Chappell Roan
(Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Elton John performed with Chappell Roan at his Oscars Viewing Party.

The event, which is held annually to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, took place last night (Sunday, March 2) and saw the two stars perform Roan's 2020 hit Pink Pony Club together.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation is a nonprofit organisation and was founded by John in 1992 in the United States and 1993 in the United Kingdom. The charity works to raise funds and offer direct care to people living with or at risk of HIV, support prevention programmes, as well as provide education on the virus.

Before taking to the stage, John introduced the singer with a heartfelt speech, reflecting on how he felt the first time he heard her perform.

“I just freaked out when I heard her", he says. "I interviewed her and fell in love with her and the album [The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess].

"She’s so kind to do this" John continues. "She’s one of the biggest stars in the world right now. Not only does she speak with her voice on stage but off it.”

Also at the viewing party, Roan performed a full set of her tracks Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl, Naked in Manhattan, Femininomenon, Good Luck, Babe! and Hot To Go, the latter of which saw her invite the crowd to "free the nipple!".

She additionally performed John's own classics Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me and Your Song.

Praising John for his support on stage before gifting him a glittering pink cowboy hat, Roan says, “Thank you so much for believing in me. You made it so I could be the artist I could be.

Prior to the star's performance, hosts Sheryl Lee Ralph and Neil Patrick Harris shared light on the importance of tackling stigma surrounding AIDS and HIV.

During the speech, Harris notes how the Trump administration has halted their support of UNAIDS, the UN’s HIV/AIDS programme that benefits affected communities in Africa and other parts of the world.

Watch the performances below:

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music.

