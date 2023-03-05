Watch Cate Blanchett dance in new Sparks video

Art-rockers Sparks have released a video for the title track of their 26th studio album, The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte. The clip was directed by Sparks' Ron and Russell Mael alongside Edgar Wright protégé Richie Starzec, and features a dancing performance double Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett, who choreographed the video.

“We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte," say the Mael brothers. "Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”

The album The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte will be released on May 26, and coincides with the start of a European tour from Sparks, which kicks off three days earlier in Oxford and includes two shows at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. The band will also be playing shows in The US, Canada and Japan. Full dates below.

“We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world,” say Sparks. “See you all soon! It’s a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!”

May 23: Oxford New Theatre, UK

May 24: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

May 26: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK

May 27: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

May 29: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 30: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 02: Barcelona Primavera Sound, Spain

Jun 08: Madrid Primavera Sound Madrid, Spain

Jun 10: Porto Primavera Sound Porto, Portugal

Jun 13: Paris Le Grand Rex, France

Jun 14: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal, Netherlands

Jun 16: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Jun 18: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Jun 20: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium

Jun 22: Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls, UK

Jun 27: New York Beacon Theatre, NY, USA

Jun 28: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA, USA

Jun 30: Washington Lincoln Theatre, DC, USA

Jul 01: Boston The Wilbur, MA, USA

Jul 03: Toronto Danforth Music Hall ON, Canada

Jul 05: Chicago Copernicus Center IL, USA

Jul 06: Milwaukee Pabst Theater WI, USA

Jul 08: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, MO, USA

Jul 09: Boulder Theater, CO, USA

Jul 12: Dallas Texas Theatre, TX, USA

Jul 13: Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theatre, TX, USA

Jul 16: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl CA, USA

Jul 24: Osaka Namba Hatch, Japan

Jul 25: Tokyo Line Cube Shibuya, Japan

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte tracklist

1 The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

2 Veronica Lake

3 Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is

4 Escalator

5 The Mona Lisa's Packing, Leaving Late Tonight

6 You Were Meant For Me

7 Not That Well-Defined

8 We Go Dancing

9 When You Leave

10 Take Me For A Ride

11 It's Sunny Today

12 A Love Story

13 It Doesn't Have To Be That Way

14 Gee, That Was Fun