Watch Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams duet Paramore's Misery Business at Coachella

Hayley Williams joined Billie Eilish at the second leg of Coachella this past weekend to perform an acoustic version of Paramore's signature emo rock anthem, Misery Business. The duet, which took place on Saturday April 23, saw the Paramore singer performing the hit for the first time since 2018.

Introducing Williams to the stage, Eilish announces, "Everybody, can we please welcome my friend Hayley Williams,", before joining the audience in a hysterical, excited scream of fandom.

"This is my first Coachella. Woah! Thanks for sharing this with me — this is sick!" declares the Paramore vocalist, who appears to be donning her trademark fiery Riot!-era hair once again.



Williams previously cut the single from the band's live sets due to concerns it was seen as having "anti-feminist" lyrics. Back in 2020, she additionally addressed the single's inclusion in Spotify's Women Of Rock playlist, which was added alongside her solo track Simmer.

"Simmer is on this playlist. thx Spotify,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “But so is Misery Business. I know it’s one of the band’s biggest songs but it shouldn’t be used to promote anything having to do with female empowerment or solidarity.”

Following Williams' statement, Misery Business was soon removed from the playlist.

Later in the Coachella set, Williams returned for another duet and performed Eillish's Happier Than Ever. Last weekend at Coachella part one, Billie Eilish brought out Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn and De La Soul rapper Posdnuos to perform classic Gorillaz hit Feel Good Inc.



Check out fan-filmed footage of the performance below:



