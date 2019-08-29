Watch Beth Hart in video for new single Bad Woman Blues

Beth Hart has released a video for her new single Bad Woman Blues.

The song has been lifted from Hart’s upcoming studio album War In My Mind, which will arrive on September 27 through Provogue/Mascot label Group.

Last month, the American blues artists released a stream of the title track from the follow-up to her 2016 solo album Fire On The Floor.

Speaking about Bad Woman Blues, Hart says: “It's about a woman who doesn't have any interest whatsoever in being good, because she knows she's not.

“But instead of hating herself for it, she's very clear with the man. Like, ‘Baby, I'm an asshole and a frickin' witch, but you are gonna have fun with me.’”

As for the new album, Hart said previously: “More than any record I've ever made, I'm more open to being myself on these songs. I’ve come a long way with healing, and I'm comfortable with my darknesses, weirdnesses and things that I'm ashamed of – as well as all the things that make me feel good.”

Hart will return to the road in November for a number of live shows before heading back to the UK and Ireland in early 2020 for further dates.

(Image credit: Provogue/Mascot Label Group)

Beth Hart: War In My Mind

1. Bad Woman Blues

2. War In My Mind

3. Without Words In The Way

4. Let It Grow

5. Try A Little Harder

6. Sister Dear

7. Spanish Lullabies

8. Rub Me For Luck

9. Sugar Shack

10. Woman Down

11. Thankful

12. I Need A Hero

Beth Hart 2020 UK and Ireland tour

Jan 31: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Feb 02: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Feb 05: Brighton The Dome, UK

Feb 08: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Feb 09: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Feb 12: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Feb 14: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Feb 15: Gateshead The Sage, UK

Feb 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Feb 20: Sheffield City Hall, UK

Feb 22: Plymouth Pavillions, UK

Feb 24: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK