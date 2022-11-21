Watch as Grammy-winning guitarist Kingfish plays Hendrix so well he would've blown the roof off the Hard Rock Hotel if he wasn't already on it

This Sunday would have marked Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday. To celebrate, over the next few days Louder will be running stories about this legendary guitarist and his impact on the world of rock music. And to start, we have an exclusive video of Grammy-winner Christone "Kingfish" Ingram playing Jimi's blues classic Red House on the roof of Hendrix's last-known residence in London, the Hard Rock Hotel (formerly the Cumberland Hotel).

Filmed on June 10, 2022, the performance celebrated marked Hendrix's second Blue Plaque. An initiative by English Heritage, Blue Plaques (opens in new tab) adorn buildings that were once occupied by notable historical figures. Jimi's 1968-69 residence in Brook Street in London's Mayfair already has one. The 2022 plaque – which was unveiled by Jeff Beck and Jimi's sister Janie Hendrix – marks his last London residence at what was then known as the Cumberland Hotel (now the Hard Rock Hotel (opens in new tab)).

Jimi Hendrix came to London in September 1966 and formed the Jimi Hendrix Experience the following month.

"When I saw Jimi we knew he was going to be trouble," Jeff Beck told Classic Rock. "And by ‘we’ I mean me and Eric [Clapton], because Jimmy [Page] wasn’t in the frame at that point. I saw him at one of his earliest performances in Britain, and it was quite devastating.

"He did all the dirty tricks – setting fire to his guitar, doing swoops up and down his neck, all the great showmanship to put the final nail in our coffin. I had the same temperament as Hendrix in terms of ‘I’ll kill you’, but he did in such a good package with beautiful songs."

Just 23 years old, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram is one of the most celebrated blues guitarists in the world today. Earlier this year, his album 662 won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album (opens in new tab) and he has appeared on the covers of Guitar World (opens in new tab) and Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazines.

