Watch an exclusive clip from Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix In Maui

Let's be honest: the movie Rainbow Bridge was an acid-addled farce, and fully deserves the critical scorn it's received ever since its release in 1971. An unscripted hodge-podge of new age gibberish and jumbled direction, it's saved only by footage of Jimi Hendrix playing on the slopes of Haleakalā, a volcano in East Maui, Hawaii.

In his book Jimi Hendrix: Musician, author Keith Chadwick described the film as "a snafu of impressive dimensions even for the hippie generation," while Harry Shapiro, writer of Jimi Hendrix: Electric Gypsy, called it "a ludicrous farrago of pseudo-mystical acid babble devoid of sincerity." It's really not very good, honest.

However. As is often the way of these things, the story of how Rainbow Bridge came to be is far more interesting than the end product, and this week sees the release of Music, Money, Madness . . . Jimi Hendrix In Maui, a documentary that reveals how the chaos unfolded.

You can watch our exclusive clip from Music, Money, Madness . . . Jimi Hendrix In Maui below.

The DVD bonus features include all of the existing film shot of the two Jimi Hendrix performances, while a Live In Maui album finally gives the shows the platform they deserve, highlighted by breathtaking versions of Foxy Lady, Purple Haze and Voodoo Child (Slight Return).

“Jimi loved adventure and there was certainly no shortage of it during his time in Hawaii, a place he also loved,” says Janie Hendrix, Jimi's sister. “The back story of Rainbow Bridge and these recordings paint a picture of Jimi’s uncanny ability to turn the bizarre into something amazing! We’re excited about this release because it gives the world a closer look at Jimi’s genius.”

Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix In Maui will be released on Blu-ray, with the two performances mixed in both stereo and 5.1 surround sound. Live In Maui will be released as CD and vinyl box sets. Packages are available to pre-order now.

Check out the trailer and some previously unseen concert footage below.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Live In Maui CD tracklist

Disc One (First show)

Chuck Wein Introduction

Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)

In From The Storm

Foxey Lady

Hear My Train A-Comin'

Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Fire

Purple Haze

Spanish Castle Magic

Lover Man

Message to Love



Disc Two (Second show)

Dolly Dagger

Villanova Junction

Ezy Ryder

Red House

Freedom

Jam Back at the House

Straight Ahead

Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)/Midnight Lightning

Stone Free