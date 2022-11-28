Watch alt. rapper Sueco The Child try to ruin his family's Thanksgiving dinner with an absolutely filthy pop-punk song

When Los Angeles-based emo-loving alt. rapper Sueco The Child declared himself "the next Kanye" on Instagram, it was clear that he wasn't an artist short of confidence or self-belief.



But perhaps there's a time and a place for even the most gifted artists to showcase their abilities, and - call us old-fashioned - but perhaps a family Thanksgiving dinner may not present the perfect environment to premiere a comedy pop-punk song about intimate 'relations' with both family members and pets.

A profile of 2019 profile of the TikTok-powered rapper, singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer - born William Schultz and perhaps best known to rock fans for his cameo on Papa Roach's 2021 single Swerve, alongside Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler - mentions that his parents both play musical instruments in a church, so perhaps when their beloved son announced at the dinner table, "So, before we say grace, I wanted to play you my song I wrote just for Thanksgiving", those gathered for the turkey-gobbling feast might have anticipated an uplifting, heartfelt singalong celebrating family and love and freedom and... whatever else Americans traditionally give thanks for on this special day. This is not what they received, however.

We won't spoil the surprise for you, but when the opening lyrics of the song are "Turkey ain't the only thing getting stuffed this Thanksgiving / Baby gravy in me from my Uncle Steve..." you know it's not an anthem likely to get aired at many more family gatherings.

Watch the cringe-fest unfold below:

Suceo The Child's second album, It Was Fun While It Lasted, was released in March.