Listen to Papa Roach revisit their rap-metal roots on new single Swerve

Papa Roach have shared a new single, Swerve, featuring guest cameos from Fever333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler and LA rapper Sueco (aka Sueco The Child).

The song is expected to feature on the Californian band’s forthcoming eleventh studio album, which will emerge on their own label, New Noize Records, Inc.



The track’s infectious chorus runs:

“We see it how we call it, (don’t swerve in my lane)

Motherfuckers going all in, (don’t swerve in my lane)

So you better be cautious, (don’t swerve in my lane)

I will never hesitate if you swerve in my lane”

Listen to Swerve below:

Jacoby Shaddix’s band released a second ‘Greatest Hits’ album, Greatest Hits Vol.2 - The Better Noise Years, in March.

“I’m in eternal gratitude to our fans for sticking with us through the highs and the lows,” the singer said at the time. “We’ve had great successes and great failures, but we’re courageous enough as creators to keep putting ourselves out, put our blood onto the dance floor and risk it. This is our way to put a pin in it, because we’re moving on. We signed a new record deal, so this is a great way to bookend this period of our career. It’s an ending, but it’s a new beginning too.”

