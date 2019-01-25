Watch all-star line-up play Pantera's Walk at Dimebash tribute

Last night at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, the rock and metal community came together for the annual Dimebash celebration, a tribute to late Pantera and Damageplan guitarist Dimebag Darrell Abbott, who was shot dead onstage on December 8, 2004.

Hosted by SiriusXM’s Jose Mangin, the night featured full sets from Kill Devil Hill and Fireball Ministry, alongside an all-star jam playing a selection of Dimebag’s most well-known tracks.

Now footage has emerged of Dimebag’s Pantera bandmate Rex Brown, along with Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, playing through the Pantera classic Walk.

Other artists due to perform at the show included Gene Hoglan, Tony Campos, Jason Bittner, Art Cruz, Jason Christopher, Dug Pinnick, Ra Diaz, Sen Dog, Christian Brady, Kyle Sanders, Tommy Vext, Doc Coyle, Joey Vera, Gonzo and Phil Sandoval and more.