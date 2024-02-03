Watch Ace Frehley in video for Walkin' On The Moon

Ace Frehley has released a cosmic-themed video for his track Walkin' On The Moon – taken from upcoming solo album 10,000 Volts.

The former Kiss guitarist will release 10,000 Volts on February 23 via MNRK Music Group.

He previously released a video for the album's title track.

Watch the video for Walkin' On The Moon below.

Frehley previously said 10,000 Volts is of such high quality that it would make his former Kiss bandmates Paul Staney and Gene SImmons "look like imbeciles".

He said: "Paul and Gene have tried to destroy my reputation over the years – we know that. And unfortunately for them, 10,000 Volts is going to make them look like imbeciles.

“Kiss hasn’t put out a record since 2012, and here I am, 17 years sober, and it’s my sixth record since leaving Kiss. I keep chugging along, and nobody can stop me. Creating amazing music is the best way to combat someone putting you down. That’s how I shut them up."

Frehley and Kiss have ramped up their war of words of late, leading up to the band's farewell shows and the announcement that Kiss would continue to tour in avatar form.

On the avatar news, Frehley said: "I don't get this avatar thing that they're gonna do. I saw some of it on a video on YouTube last night. It kind of looked like it was geared towards children.

"And it's not rock and roll. I get up on stage without backing tracks, plug my amp into it, plug my guitar into a Marshall and go. That's it. It's always been that way and always will be."