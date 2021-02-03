Watch AC/DC get creative in behind-the-scenes footage from the Realize video shoot

Australian rock titans AC/DC have released behind-the-scenes footage detailing how they made the official music video for Realize – a single taken from the band’s seventeenth studio album, Power Up.

The video was directed by Clemens Habicht and Josh Cheuse (AC/DC's creative director), and documents how the band managed to film a music video in the midst of the pandemic.

While you might think you see the assorted members of AC/DC rocking out together throughout the video, the new footage reveals each musician’s part was in fact recorded separately and pieced together in post-production. Modern technology, eh?

The behind-the-scenes footage shows miniature models of the band dotted around the set, as Angus Young and directors Cheuse and Habicht map out ideas for the video on a Zoom call.

“Normally when you’d ever do something you’re all together, and you’re in the one spot," says Young. "The advantage of something like this, is to coordinate everything and put all the pieces together, with all the different locations, and then make it into one thing.”

“In this way we’re doing something a bit different. Other than seeing us live, it’s probably the next best thing you’ve got at this time, you know.

Power Up made its way to Classic Rock’s Number One album position of 2020 and received high critical acclaim across the board.

Check out the behind-the-scenes footage below.