Watch a tiny child absolutely tear through a cover of Slipknot's The Devil In I

Groups of children being gathered to cover hard rock classics is nothing new. Just earlier this month, we were treated to a group of angelic Swiss children performing hits from the likes of Judas Priest and Dio.

However, the kids of the O’Keefe Music Foundation – an organisation that works with children in the US to provide them instruments, professional recording equipment and "the ability to follow their dreams" – might have just one-upped them all with their surprisingly proficient cover of Slipknot's The Devil In I.

Fronted by the disarmingly sweet Taylor Jade Campbell, the eight-year-old leads a group of rag-tag teens in an absolutely storming cover of The Gray Chapter single (she may not have got the vocal aggression down yet, but let's give her another couple of years to perfect that).

After a relatively tame introduction, all hell breaks loose when the song's first chorus kicks in. It's not long before the town's children throw themselves into a full-blown riot, Campbell a new breed of metal Pied Piper, mercilessly leading her peers into a life of rock'n'roll debauchery.

Also, shout-out to kid who takes the solo on a seven-string guitar. Metal as fuck.

Learn more about the O’Keefe Foundation, or check out the rest of their videos on their YouTube channel.

Slipknot are currently on tour with their 2019 Knotfest Roadshow. You can see full dates at the bottom of the page.

Aug 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 04: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 06: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Aug 10: Des Moines Iowa State Fairgrounds, IA (Slipknot and Gojira only)

Aug 11: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 12: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 14: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 16: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Aug 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 20: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 21: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 23: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 24: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 25: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 27: Mansfield The Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 28: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 31: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 01: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 03: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 04: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 06: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 07: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 08: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX