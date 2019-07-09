Watch Swiss kid's choir bring new levels of cute to Judas Priest and Dio songs

Footage has emerged of schoolchildren in the Swiss municipality of Villigen singing a pair of classic metal songs.

The kids, led by teacher Seraina Telli – former singer with Brugg metallers Burning Witches – cover Judas Priest's Leather Rebel and Dio's Holy Diver.

While the choir's performance might lack the raw metal ferocity of the original versions - Leather Rebel was a highlight of Priest's 1990 album Painkiller, while Dio's classic Holy Diver was released seven years earlier – they do manage to imbue to songs with previously hidden levels of cuteness.

More importantly, in a world where homogenised pop music is thrust down our children's throats at every possible opportunity, Telli is introducing her young charges to the world of metal and to the fellowship of the heavy metal fraternity.

And for that we salute her. Hail Seraina!