Watch a previously unseen performance of Nick Cave's Earthlings, live in London

By Paul Brannigan
published

Nick Cave shares a stunning out-take from his 2022 film This Much I Know To Be True

Nick Cave has shared a previously unseen performance clip of Earthlings, an out-take from his acclaimed Ghosteen album sessions. 

The intimate footage finds Cave, Warren Ellis and co performing at the Battersea Arts Centre in London, and was originally filmed by Andrew Dominik for Cave's acclaimed 2022 film This Much I Know To Be True but the song didn't make the final cut.

Written by Cave and Ellis during the Ghosteen sessions in 2018 where it was known as ‘Krishna’, the track saw the light of day on  2021’s B-Sides & Rarities Part II

The new clip accompanies the release of the Earthlings picture disc - a collectors’ piece exclusively available from the singer's Cave Things website.

"Earthlings is the missing link that binds Ghosteen together," says Cave. "A lovely song that just got away. Yet another entry into the mighty and mysterious work The Secret Life of Children."

The seven inch picture disc is available in a clear sleeve with a colour printed disc using a found photo. 

Cave recently released a new book, Faith, Hope and Carnage (opens in new tab), collecting together pandemic conversations the singer had with Observer journalist Sean O'Hagan.

The pair will be in conversation at the London Literature Festival at at the Royal Festival Hall on October 27. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

