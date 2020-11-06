Watch 20 of metal’s hottest new bands at the first ever Pulse Of The Maggots Fest

Music has rarely seemed so vital and necessary as it does right now, and while there’s comfort to be had to wrapping oneself in familiar sounds, it’s hard to beat the thrill of discovering your new favourite band.

Helpfully, the nice people at Knotfest are making that opportunity a little easier, by curating a free online festival comprised entirely of new and emerging artists.

Taking place on Knotfest.com on November 13, the inaugural Pulse Of The Maggots Fest will feature 20 bands across three stages throughout the day.

The artists playing this enticing new event are: Wargasm, Year Of The Knife, Tallah, Orbit Culture, Death Blooms, October Ends, Hacktivist, PRXJEK, Cerberus, dEMOTIONAL, Vended, SCARLET, Introtyl, Diamond Construct, VCTMS, Death Tour, Thrown Into Exile, Once Awake, 156 Silence, and I Revolt.

The festival kicks off on the MusiCares stage at 8pm UK/3pm EST/12pm PST, with the Rock Against Racism opening at 10:30pm UK/5:30pm EST/2:30pm PST and the ESP stage starting at 1am UK/8pm EST/5pm PST.

For those seeking to immerse themselves a little deeper into the occasion, there’s festival merch available too: you can lay your hands on a special Pulse Of The Maggots Fest T-shirt on the website, with a portion of the proceeds going to the MusiCares charity.