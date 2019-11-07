W.A.S.P. announce UK and European leg of 2020 world tour

W.A.S.P. have announced the UK and European leg of what will be a 2020 world tour.

The band, led by vocalist and guitarist Blackie Lawless, will celebrate their first four albums on the 1984 To Headless tour – and it’ll kick off in Malmo, Sweden, on September 15 and wrap up in Pratteln, Switzerland, on November 7.

They’ll play tracks from their 1984 self-titled debut, 1985’s The Last Command, 1986’s Inside The Electric Circus and 1989’s The Headless Children.

W.A.S.P. add: “Hits from the first four albums have never been performed together live, as they will be in this most special show, and will never be repeated ever again. So join us as we take you back to where it all started.”

Lawless, Doug Blair, Aquiles Priester and Mike Duda will announce further shows in due course, with tickets going on sale from 8am local time tomorrow (November 8).

W.A.S.P.: 1984 To Headless UK and European 2020 tour

Sep 15: Malmo Moriska Paviljongen, Sweden

Sep 16: Gothenburgh Tradgar, Sweden

Sep 17: Osolo Rockefeller John Dee, Norway

Sep 18: Karlstad Nojesfabriken, Sweden

Sep 19: Orebro Conventum, Sweden

Sep 20: Huskvarna Folkets park, Sweden

Sep 21: Eskilstuna Lokomotivet, Sweden

Sep 23: Tampere Tullikamari, Finland

Sep 24: Helsinki Kulttuurialto, Finland

Sep 25: Oulu Club Tearia, Finland

Sep 26: Sundsvall Sporthallen, Sweden

Sep 27: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumehuset, Denmark

Sep 30: Eindhoven Effanaar, Netherlands

Oct 01: Bristol SWX, UK

Oct 02: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 04: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 05: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 07: Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 08: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Oct 09: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 10: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill, UK

Oct 11: Leeds Stylus, UK

Oct 13: Norwich UEA, UK

Oct 14: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Oct 15: Coventry Empire, UK

Oct 17: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 18: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Oct 23: Geiselwind Musichall, Germany

Oct 24: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 28: Bilbao Sala Santana 27, Spain

Oct 29: Murcia Sala Gamma, Spain

Oct 30: Madrid Le Riviera, Spain

Oct 31: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 04: Padua Hall, Italy

Nov 05: Prezzo sull’Adda Live Music Club, Italy

Nov 06: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Nov 07: Pratteln Konzertgabrik Z7, Switzerland