wars stream debut EP And So The Sea Will Claim Us All

Rugby-based metallic hardcore mob wars (intentionally lower-case) might only be a couple of months old as a band but their racket is infectious and tighter than your mate Steve when it’s his round.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, frontman Rob Vicars says the record only skims the surface of the subjects the band want to explore, describing it as “the to and fro-ing of a distraught mind as it struggles with truths and haunts.”

“It’s a really personal journey,” he continues. “It’s as rattling as it is exciting to get the full thing out at last. Ultimately, we can’t wait for everyone to hear it, and are so excited to have it happen first on Metal Hammer’.