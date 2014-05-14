Warped Tour 2014 album revealed

The 2014 Vans Warped Tour Compilation album is to be released on June 10, promoters have confirmed.

The double-disc set, also available as a download, offers 50 bands for $5 including Parkway Drive, Of Mice & Men, The Devil Wears Prada, Anberlin and many others.

This year’s Vans Warped crossed the US from June 11 until August 3, with over 30 bands playing on five stages. It’s to be accompanied by the biggest-ever live webcast in the history of the touring event.

The album is available for pre-order now.

Disc 1

Of Mice & Men: Bones Exposed 2. Bayside: Big Cheese 3. Saves The Day: In The In Between 4. Mayday Parade: Girls 5. Parkway Drive: Old Ghost/New Regrets 6. The Devil Wears Prada: Sailor’s Prayer 7. Every Time I Die: Thirst 8. The Word Alive: Never Forget 9. Falling In Reverse: Bad Girls Club 10. Real Friends: Loose Ends 11. The Story So Far: All Wrong 12. Less Than Jake: Do The Math 13. We Are The In Crowd: Manners 14. Born Of Osiris: Exhilarate 15. Terror: Live By The Code 16. I The Mighty: Speak To Me 17. Get Scared: Badly Broken 18. Crown The Empire: Two’s Too Many 19. Marmozets: Why Do You Hate Me 20. The Summer Set: Lightning In A Bottle 21. The Maine: Ugly On The Inside 22. Mixtapes: Elevator Days 23. Front Porch Step: Drown 24. Rob Lynch: Broken Bones 25. I Fight Dragons: Burnadette

Disc 2