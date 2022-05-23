Want to see your Myspace-era emo phase represented on the big screen? Here's your chance

Spiritbox video director Dylan Hryciuk is crowdfunding for his upcoming movie, Our Last Day as Kids, which will focus on MySpace-era emo and punk

Dylan Hryciuk, the video director responsible for Spiritbox promos Constance, Blessed Be and Hurt You, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his upcoming movie, Our Last Day as Kids.

The film will serve as Hryciuk's directional debut, and will focus on MySpace-era emo and punk in a coming-of-age drama.

The kickstarter campaign for Our Last Day as Kids was launched on May 20. The page's description outlines the film's narrative, stating that the film will follow the life of a "punk teen and his relationship with his older brothers as he documents their band falling apart."

The full synopsis reads: "Our Last Day as Kids is a coming-of-age short film that takes place in the mid 2000s MySpace era. The film follows Casey, an awkward teen who documents his older brothers' band with his lo-fi camcorder in an attempt to be a part of the art they're making. As the film progresses, we watch the band — and the connection Casey shares with his brothers — fall apart, leaving him with a sense of loss and a lack of purpose. It is an unlikely friendship with a reckless punk girl that helps him cope and break out of his shell, as he helps her break out of hers.

The film takes inspiration from director Dylan Hryciuk's real life experiences documenting the local scene and his brothers' metalcore band, Palms to the Sky, between 2006–2013, and is an ode to his youth, his brothers and all the people that made the local scene what it was."

To get potential fans "in the headspace" of the film, the director has created Our Last Mixtape as Kids Spotify playlist comprised of the metalcore, post-hardcore, pop-punk and emo music behind the story.

Check out Hrycuik's video about the project below:

