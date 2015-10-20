Trout wins guitar award

Walter Trout has been named this year’s recipient of the Sena European Guitar Award.

He’ll join a list of previous winners that includes Slash, Brian May and Steve Lukather when he receives the gong in the Netherlands next month.

Trout, who’s fought back from near death ahead of a liver transplant, says: “It’s an unbelievable honour. To be acknowledged is especially meaningful to me at this time of my life. It’s a milestone I’ll never forget.”

SEGA jury chairman Jean-Paul Heck says: “He survived and came back stronger – Walter is a great example for the blues community worldwide.”

Trout will be given the award at Club Ziggo in Amsterdam on November 27. He launches latest album Battle Scars on October 23, and premiered the entire work with The Blues last week. He’s just confirmed that Stephen Dale Petit will take part in his UK tour next month as a double-header package.

Nov 17: Stockton Arc

Nov 18: Glasgow ABC

Nov 20: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Nov 21: London Forum

Nov 24: Leamington Spa Assembly

