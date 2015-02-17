Walter Trout returns to action

Walter Trout has announced his full return to action after the liver disease that nearly killed him last year.

His first show takes place at London’s Royal Albert Hall in June, to be followed by a UK and Europe tour in November, after a string of US shows.

Last March the blues icon was told he had just 90 days to live unless a transplant took place. Fans raised nearly $250,000 via a crowdfunding campaign to cover his medical bills, and he underwent surgery in May.

Despite suffering a health setback in October, his wife Marie vowed: “The bottom line is this: Walter will pull through – just watch!”

Now Trout says in a video: “I want to tell you I feel great these days. I’m recovering very nicely – it’s kind of a miracle. I look forward to getting back in front of you, playing my music for you.

“I’m very anxious to get back. I’m thankful for the support you gave me while I was fighting for my life. It worked – I’m back, I feel great, I’m playing good.”

He adds in a separate quote: “Seven months after my transplant I feel like a new man. The past couple of years I was getting dizzy spells, severe cramps in my hand and forearm, and played many shows in severe pain. It turns out that was a result of my deteriorating liver.

“That’s gone now – I’m able to play better than I have in years. I feel reborn.”

Jun 15: London Royal Albert Hall

Nov 17: Stockton Arc

Nov 18: Glasgow ABC

Nov 20: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Nov 21: London Forum

Nov 24: Leamington Spa Assembly

Nov 25: Frome Cheese & Grain